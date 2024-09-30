New Owner a Familiar Face at The Plant Depot Garden Centre

HAMILTON

The Plant Depot: Hamilton’s Premier Garden Centre with New Ownership and Expanded Offerings

Hamilton, New Zealand — September 2024 — The Plant Depot, a beloved local garden centre, has announced exciting changes, including new ownership and expanded services. Located in Hamilton, The Plant Depot has been a trusted provider of quality plants at affordable prices since 2010. The new owners, Andrew and Vicki, along with their children Marco and Gea, are dedicated to continuing the centre’s legacy of exceptional service and a wide range of plants for the Waikato region.

Known for its extensive collection of native plants, landscape shrubs, and the latest indoor plant trends, The Plant Depot offers a variety of plant selections suited for residential and commercial projects. In addition to plant sales, the garden centre also provides short-term plant hire for special events such as weddings, shows, and corporate functions.

“The Plant Depot has always been about helping our community create beautiful green spaces,” says Andrew, one of the original founders and now part of the new ownership team. “With our knowledgeable team, we’re excited to continue serving the region with the best gardening advice and quality plants.”

Visit The Plant Depot to explore their full range of plants and services or to inquire about commercial and residential planting projects. Keep an eye on their latest specials to find unbeatable deals on popular plants.

For more information, contact The Plant Depot at (07) 850 5611 or visit their website.

About The Plant Depot

Founded in 2010, The Plant Depot is Hamilton’s go-to garden centre for high-quality plants at competitive prices. The family-owned business prides itself on offering expert gardening advice, a wide selection of plants, and additional services such as plant hire for events. The Plant Depot serves both commercial and residential clients throughout the Waikato region.