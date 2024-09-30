Applications open for 2025 Team Porsche New Zealand scholarship program

Team Porsche New Zealand (TPNZ) and Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) are excited to announce the opening of applications for their annual scholarship program. This initiative aims to support a talented young New Zealand driver in competing in the 2025 season for Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia, and a second driver in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.



Entering its fifth year, the Porsche New Zealand scholarship program has a history of excellence. Team Porsche New Zealand clinched both Australian Porsche championship trophies in 2023 and has been instrumental in advancing the careers of rising stars Matthew Payne, Ryan Wood, and Callum Hedge.



Currently, 2024 Carrera Cup Australia driver Marco Giltrap holds 7th place in the Michelin Junior Trophy, while his teammate Brock Gilchrist is contending for the top spot in the Michelin Sprint Challenge championship, with the season finale set for October at Sydney Motorsport Park.



The scholarship program benefits from the guidance of Earl Bamber, a two-time Le Mans 24-hour champion and former Porsche Factory driver. Earl’s extensive experience and commitment to developing New Zealand’s motorsport talent add significant value to the program.



This scholarship provides a remarkable opportunity to progress through the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid and enter the exhilarating world of international motorsport. Recipients will join Team Porsche New Zealand and compete in the Porsche Sprint Challenge Australia for at least one year, with the potential to apply for a Porsche Carrera Cup Australia seat in subsequent seasons. The scholarship includes the use of a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car and partial funding for the 2025 season.



Applications are open until 11th October 2024. To apply for this scholarship, candidates will need to attach a CV that outlines relevant motorsport experience as well as a 300-word summary of why they should be the next Team Porsche New Zealand Driver. A short list of applicants will then be chosen for interviews and assessments before a final selection will be made.



Please Note: This is a junior Scholarship program, and applicants must be between the age of 16 – 21 as of January 1st, 2024, and must be a resident or citizen of New Zealand.



Further information on how to apply is available at porsche.co.nz/teamporschenz



Earl Bamber Motorsport Owner, Earl Bamber:

”We are excited to open entries for the Team Porsche New Zealand scholarship in 2025. Once again, the 2024 season has shown the pedigree of kiwi talent with Brock Gilchrist in Sprint Challenge Australia and Marco Giltrap in Carrera Cup Australia and Asia. We see a lot of exiting young talent in both Australian series but also in GT New Zealand and local go-karting, so we are excited to see all the applicants for 2025”



Porsche New Zealand General Manager, Greg Clarke:

"We have been pleased to see the 2024 season continue our successful track record for helping young kiwi talent excel overseas. This initiative not only highlights our commitment to nurturing local talent but also reinforces Porsche’s dedication to motorsport excellence. We look forward to discovering the next generation of Kiwi drivers who will represent us on the international stage as we open applications for the 2025 program.”



About Team Porsche New Zealand

Team Porsche New Zealand was established in late 2019 through a partnership between Porsche New Zealand and Earl Bamber Motorsport (EBM) to nurture and advance the careers of young New Zealand motorsport talents in Australia. This scholarship program offers promising drivers the chance to compete in the Carrera Cup Australia, a pivotal component of the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid, as well as in the Porsche Sprint Challenge, a crucial feeder series.



Based in Brisbane and managed by EBM, the team benefits from the expertise of Earl Bamber, a two-time Le Mans 24-hour champion. Earl himself advanced his career through the Porsche Motorsport Pyramid, competing in Carrera Cup Asia, Porsche Super Cup, and ultimately becoming a factory driver for Porsche in both the World Endurance Championship and the North American International Motor Sports Association.



Annually, the scholarship program selects one talented New Zealand driver for a seat in the 992 GT3 Cup Car for Carrera Cup Australia, and another for the 991.2 GT3 Cup Car in Sprint Challenge Australia. With Earl Bamber's extensive international racing experience and Porsche Motorsport expertise, the program offers a unique and valuable opportunity for young drivers to hone their skills and achieve success in their motorsport careers.