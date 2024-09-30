Stratford's new $350k crossings: Hated by locals, costly to taxpayers

STRATFORD

The Taxpayers Union can reveal through the LGOIMA that Stratford District Council has received $344,558 for two new crossings from NZTA – with $96,230 spent on traffic management alone, and further work is required, the overall cost is set to rise.



“When ratepayers say they are unhappy, elected members must start listening or face a very difficult election result" said Taxpayers' Union Local Government Campaigns Manager, Sam Warren.



"When the mayor says its 'now or never' and is met with calls of 'never' from the council gallery, there's a very big problem when it goes unheeded.



“The June 30 cut-off for NZTA’s 'low cost, low risk safety improvement' fund has resulted in a rushed money-grab by council. One Stratford Councillor made the suggestion for a delay, which was met with applause by locals.



“As the slush fund from the previous Labour government dries up, and the country's debt remains high, councils must focus on their core activities over expensive nice-to-haves.”