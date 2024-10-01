Nix quartet called up to All Whites

WELLINGTON CITY

Four Wellington Phoenix players have been named in the All Whites squad for this month’s internationals against Tahiti and Malaysia.



Forward Kosta Barbarouses, midfielder Alex Rufer and fullbacks Tim Payne and Sam Sutton have been selected in New Zealand’s 21-strong group.



The quartet all travelled to North America last month for the All Whites’ international friendlies against Mexico and the U.S.A.



Payne, 39 caps, started both matches, while Rufer, 15 caps, started the 1-1 draw against the U.S.A. after coming off the bench in the 3-0 defeat to Mexico.



Barbarouses, 62 caps, also featured in both friendlies, while Sam Sutton, three caps, was an unused substitute having been a late addition to the squad.



New Zealand’s match against Tahiti is a second round Oceania qualifier for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It’ll be played in Vanuatu on Friday, October 11.



The All Whites will then return home for an international friendly against Malaysia at North Harbour Stadium on Monday, October 14.



Both matches will be streamed on FIFA+.



Meanwhile, Phoenix midfielder Mo Al-Taay has been called up to the Iraq squad for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Palestine and South Korea.



Iraq will host Palestine on Friday, October 11 NZT before visiting South Korea on the following Tuesday night.



All five players will then rejoin the Wellington Phoenix ahead of their Isuzu UTE A-League season opener against Western United at Sky Stadium on Sunday, October 20.