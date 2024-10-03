Salvation Army opens new social housing in Kirikiriroa Hamilton

HAMILTON

The Salvation Army has opened its newest social housing (SASH) complex in Kirikiriroa Hamilton, providing people and their whānau with warm and safe places to live amid increasing cost of living pressures and a deepening housing crisis across the motu.

The new, 31-unit complex was opened yesterday (1 October) on Grandview Road in Nawton at an event attended by dozens of supporters, whānau, and Associate Minister of Housing (Social Housing) Tama Potaka.

The units—in configurations of up to four bedrooms—have heat pumps and are built with materials that have a high insulation value. Residents and their whānau come from the Housing Register. In addition to the new buildings for individuals and families, the complex includes a community centre, basketball court, playground and more.

Largely funded by a legacy donation from a local Hamilton farmer named Charles Hoy, the community centre is named the Charles Hoy Community Centre after him.

This development is done in partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and community finance, including Simplicity, the Westpac KiwiSaver Scheme, Harbour Asset Management, Trust Management, and Clarity Funds Management.

“For the whānau living here, they have something warm, that is secure, that is affordable,” said Salvation Army Chief Secretary Colonel Gerry Walker at the opening.

Salvation Army Territorial Director of Social Housing and Property Greg Foster says the 31 units are alongside 40 one-bedroom units built in the 1980s, making it a large community. The complex is staffed by tenancy staff and chaplains, who will work with tenants to create a community feel.

The opening comes amid high need for housing in Kirikiriroa Hamilton and across Aotearoa. There were 1458 applicants on the Housing Register in Hamilton City at the end of June 2024, the third-highest of any district or territory in Aotearoa. A further 261 applicants were on the Housing Register in the Waikato District at the end of June 2024.