Aotearoa Chardonnay Symposium a Resounding Success

HAWKE'S BAY

Last week’s Aotearoa Chardonnay Symposium, celebrating our deep connection to place through Chardonnay, was a standout success. Held in the heart of Te Matau-a-Māui, Hawke’s Bay, at the newly refurbished Toitoi: Hawke’s Bay Arts and Event Centre in Hastings, the symposium was fully booked for two days of engaging sessions.



The program featured tastings of 43 world-class Chardonnay wines and welcomed five renowned international speakers, creating a truly global platform for the conversation around Chardonnay. Attendees were treated to in-depth panel discussions, keynote presentations, and inspiring tastings, all focused on the unique sense of place that defines Aotearoa Chardonnay.



The event was chaired by Stephen Wong MW, with an esteemed lineup of international speakers:

Jasper Morris MW – Burgundy-based Wine Writer & Critic, UK, and one of the world’s foremost experts on Burgundy wines

– Burgundy-based Wine Writer & Critic, UK, and one of the world’s foremost experts on Burgundy wines Elaine Chukan Brown – Wine Writer & Educator, Napa Valley Specialist, USA, exploring the essence of sense of place in Californian Chardonnay

– Wine Writer & Educator, Napa Valley Specialist, USA, exploring the essence of sense of place in Californian Chardonnay Brenna Quigley – Geologist and Terroir Specialist, USA, examining geology, terroir, and how to taste for it

– Geologist and Terroir Specialist, USA, examining geology, terroir, and how to taste for it Robin Shaw – Founder of Wine Tourism Australia and Vintuition

– Founder of Wine Tourism Australia and Vintuition Sam Connew – Tasmanian Winemaker, Tasmanian Chardonnay case study and tasting



Prominent New Zealand speakers included:

Steve Smith MW – Fellow of New Zealand Winegrowers and founder of Smith & Sheth

– Fellow of New Zealand Winegrowers and founder of Smith & Sheth Braden Crosby – Bragato Research Institute Knowledge Transfer and Engagement Lead

– Bragato Research Institute Knowledge Transfer and Engagement Lead Dr Chandre Honeth - EIT Lecturer - Viticulture and Wine Science

- EIT Lecturer - Viticulture and Wine Science Ryan Fraser - Paritua Vineyards Viticulturist and organic vineyard expert

- Paritua Vineyards Viticulturist and organic vineyard expert Blair Walter – Felton Road Winemaker

– Felton Road Winemaker Sherwyn Veldhuizen – Bell Hill Owner, Grower and Winemaker

– Bell Hill Owner, Grower and Winemaker Jeremy McKenzie – Isabel Estate Winemaker



The energy and excitement throughout the event underscored the global relevance of New Zealand Chardonnay, reinforcing its unique character on the international wine stage.



The Aotearoa Chardonnay Symposium will take a hiatus in 2025, returning in late September 2026. We look forward to continuing the conversation and deepening our exploration of Chardonnay both in Aotearoa and internationally.