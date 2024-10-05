Government Allocates $50,000 Emergency Support for Flood-Affected Farmers in Southland and Otago

SOUTHLAND

The New Zealand government has announced up to $50,000 in additional support for farmers and growers in Southland and parts of Otago due to challenging spring weather conditions, classified as a medium-scale adverse event.

The region has experienced relentless wet weather, with some areas receiving over 200% of average September rainfall. The support includes:

A local coordinator to organize recovery and wellbeing events Specialised advice and wellbeing support Coverage for the entire Southland region and Clutha District in Otago

This funding is in addition to the $250,000 annual funding announced in June for Rural Support Trusts.

The government will continue to monitor conditions and assess if further support is needed.

Farmers and growers requiring assistance are encouraged to contact their local Rural Support Trust or relevant industry organizations.