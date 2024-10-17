New factsheet a reminder that healthier environments reduce cancer

Newly released factsheet titled Alcohol Causes Cancer by the Royal Society is a reminder that, like tobacco and asbestos, alcohol causes cancer.

The factsheet collates the breadth of evidence about alcohol and cancer to help communities make choices about their drinking.

Although the link between alcohol and cancer has been known for over 100 years and 4 in 5 New Zealanders drink alcohol, only 1 in 5 of us are aware that alcohol can cause cancer.

The factsheet also talks about how our environment can be improved to reduce alcohol-related cancers. This includes increasing the price of alcohol, reducing the availability of alcohol, and restricting its marketing.

"Drinking patterns are highly influenced by our environment," says Alcohol Healthwatch Health Promotion Advisor Sarah Sneyd. "Alcohol is freely available on street corners and through a click of a button on your phone, it’s cheaper today than it ever has been before, and there is so much advertising that we even see alcohol billboards outside primary schools. There is enormous pressure to drink, and unfortunately every drink increases the risk of seven different types of cancer."

Sneyd welcomes the report with hopes that it helps raise awareness of the links between alcohol and cancer, and how we can reduce the cancer burden.

"With increased environmental protections in our communities, not only will alcohol-related cancers decrease, we will also see fewer drink-driving accidents, less family violence, fewer children maltreated, and less violent crime. Everything we care about will start to improve."

