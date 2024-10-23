Presbyterian Church releases response to Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care findings

On Tuesday the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand released its response to the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State and Faith-Based Care.



The Presbyterian Church accepts the findings of the Royal Commission, including the Presbyterian Church’s reluctance to confront abuse, its failure to remove people, and the lack of consistent policies and procedures to prevent and report abuse.



The Presbyterian Church grieves deeply for all who have been harmed by its actions and inaction. Its sorrow is deep, and it is committed to working with all in building safe places for everyone.



In its response, the Presbyterian Church has apologised as a first step in doing the work of repentance, and from which it hopes that in time restoration may come. A public apology to survivors, their whanau and support networks will be made by the Presbyterian Church’s Moderator Right Rev Rose Luxford in mid-November 2024.



The Presbyterian Church response says the Church:

Acknowledges and deeply regrets the abuse and neglect that occurred within its care.

Accepts responsibility for the historical, societal, and institutional factors that contributed to these abuses. This includes the misuse of religious power, sexism, racism, and other negative attitudes that allowed such abuses to occur.

Acknowledges we were an integral part of the social structures that caused harm. We did not use our power to stand with and advocate for the vulnerable and marginalised.

Acknowledges the physical, sexual, emotional, mental, spiritual, relational, cultural, educational, and financial effects that the victims and survivors experienced on every part of their lives.

Acknowledges the cumulative harm and deep intergenerational impact on victims, survivors and their whanau are immeasurable and unacceptable. We are dedicated to improving this now and for the future.

The response also sets out in broad strokes how the Presbyterian Church will respond to the Commission’s findings and recommendations going forward, as well as continuing the work it has begun. The Presbyterian Church is committed to seeing that work through and expects to be held accountable for this commitment.



Anyone who has experienced abuse involving the Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand is encouraged to contact the Police, and to contact the Presbyterian Church - see the Church’s Historic Abuse website page and its Complaints website page for contact details.