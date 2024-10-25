Crown Princess Kicks Off 2024/2025 Cruise Season in Picton

PICTON

The Crown Princess arrived at Port Marlborough in Picton this week as the first cruise ship of the 2024/2025 season, marking the beginning of what is expected to be another strong season for cruise tourism in Marlborough.

The ship’s arrival was celebrated with a formal ceremony, where Mayor Nadine Taylor and members of Port Marlborough’s Port & Marine team presented the ship’s captain with a locally made plaque and a gift of Marlborough wine. The plaque is specially designed and handcrafted in Picton from local timber with paua shell inlay, and the Marlborough wine was presented in a locally crafted box. Both gifts are specially chosen to represent the community's involvement in creating a memorable visitor experience and to showcase the pride we take in sharing the best of Marlborough with our international guests.

Cruise tourism plays a significant role in Marlborough’s economy, contributing around $500,000 to the local economy per day during each cruise visit. This season, we are expecting a steady flow of visitors, with the total number of ships set to match pre-pandemic levels, supporting local businesses and the wider community.

Port Marlborough’s ongoing investment in infrastructure has ensured we can continue to provide exceptional service to cruise lines. Recent improvements include a $50,000 upgrade to the passenger marshalling area for improved safety and efficiency, and a $120,000 investment in an additional gangway setup to enhance the passenger experience during peak times.

Port Marlborough CEO Rhys Welbourn commented: "The Crown Princess’s maiden call visit is a wonderful way to open the season, and we are honoured to have welcomed the captain and crew to Picton for the first time. Our region is ready for another strong cruise season, with both local businesses and the wider community set to benefit. The economic impact of cruise tourism is undeniable, and it is great to see Marlborough once again thriving as a key destination.

Environmental sustainability remains a key focus for Port Marlborough, and we are working closely with the cruise industry to balance economic benefits with environmental and community outcomes. This includes working with necessary agencies to ensure that all visiting ships adhere to the highest international maritime environmental standards."

Port Marlborough continues to invest in the region’s long-term infrastructure. Alongside cruise-specific improvements, the port has introduced a new $11.5m tugboat, Kaiana, to boost resilience and environmental efficiencies in the marine fleet. Other projects include sealing the remaining unsealed areas of the Shakespeare Bay log yard and installing a water truck for dust suppression, an investment aimed at improving environmental outcomes. Upgrades to the wharf fendering system on Waimahara Wharf, valued at $2 million, are also underway to enhance the port’s resilience and capacity.

With 48 total berth side calls, including nine maiden visits scheduled for the season, Port Marlborough expects that despite the slight global downturn in Cruise tourism, Picton will maintain its position as a preferred destination for international cruise tourism.

To enable this important regional trade, and its positive impact for local businesses and community, Port Marlborough is committed to delivering excellent customer service to cruise lines, supporting seamless logistics support, towage, pilotage through the Marlborough Sounds, berthing, and passenger disembarkation. The port also collaborates with shipping agents, tourism operators, New Zealand Customs Service, and MPI to ensure each visit runs smoothly, to support Marlborough’s reputation as a world-class cruise destination.

