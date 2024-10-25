Ten of the Best Proposal Spots in New Zealand

In Aotearoa New Zealand, we are blessed with an abundance of beautiful locations for any occasion—especially when it's time to pop the big question. Whether you're searching for a grand gesture, a magnificent backdrop, or something more intimate, as one of the leading designers of engagement rings in NZ, our team knows all the best spots! From Cape Reinga to Bluff and everywhere in between, we believe there's no better place to make it official.

Here are a few of our team's favourite places for a proposal in NZ:

Roy's Peak

Few views are more recognisable than the one from the top of Roy's Peak. This hike is not for the faint of heart, but it's one of those outlooks where very few pictures will do it justice. With the South Island's beautiful Wānaka as the backdrop, this five-hour trek to the summit offers maximum challenge for maximum reward. Some might argue that this proposal destination is best left to the outdoorsy folk, but we think it's one of the most memorable locations in the world to pop out an engagement ring.

Auckland Wintergardens

For the city slickers, Auckland Domain's Wintergardens is the prime example of bringing the outdoors in. This beautiful (and quite iconic) glasshouse proudly hosts over 100 years of history and possibly one of the most beautifully curated flower gardens ever seen. There are all sorts of gorgeous nooks and crannies where you can have your moment in private, or take it out to the fountains, which is undeniably the most beautiful spot on a sunny Auckland day. Head to one of Parnell's delicious restaurants nearby to celebrate—another demure destination to slip that diamond ring onto their finger!

Milford Sound

Locals know that Milford Sound is one of the most staggeringly beautiful places in the world—the kind that you have to pinch yourself to check that it exists. There are a handful of ways to access and explore this great southern fjord, all of which will shape how you pop the question with one of the most exquisite diamond rings NZ has to offer. You can discover the destination by air, either in a fixed-wing plane or helicopter direct from Queenstown or the tiny Milford airport—although we recommend a helicopter offering landings in beautiful, secluded spots. You can also discover Milford Sound by boat cruise, another stunning way to see the scale of the mountains up close. We'd recommend an overnight cruise, if weather permits, or an overnight stay in one of Milford Lodge's stunning Riverside Chalets.

Waiheke Island

Just a short ferry ride (or even quicker helicopter flight) from downtown Auckland, it's hard to believe Waiheke Island is in the same region. Home to some of the country's most beautiful vineyards—Mudbrick and Man O' War are two must-visit destinations—this urban playground is the kind of place that makes everything seem that bit more romantic. Depending on the time of year you visit, we'd recommend exploring the island's beautiful beaches, enjoying horse treks and vineyard tours, and, of course, enjoying a special dinner at one of the island's beautiful wineries.

Proposal Rock, Piha

This stunning West Coast destination has earned its name for good reason. Offering a prime view over Piha, Lion Rock, and the rugged western beaches, this secluded spot is best accessed by private helicopter landing—which only adds to the romance and excitement of the day. Prime time here is golden hour when you can watch the sun set into the Tasman Sea. It's the perfect place for a picnic proposal with a diamond ring that shines as brightly as the NZ sunset.

Stargazers Luxury Retreat

If you're a couple who loves a romantic getaway, Stargazers Luxury Retreat is every bit as lovey-dovey as it sounds. On the edge of Lake Tekapo, this Airbnb is found in the middle of one of the country's best Dark Sky Reserves, making it the perfect destination for late-night stargazing. The outdoor hot tub is the perfect touch, with views across the lake into the glorious mountains beyond—an ideal setting to get down on one knee.

Abel Tasman National Park

Home to one of New Zealand's famed Great Walks, Abel Tasman National Park is one of the country's greatest treasures. Plenty of secluded, intimate beaches make the moment all the more special. Although the walk can take up to five days, catching a boat to some of the park's best beaches is easy. Watering Cove is a short boat ride away from Kaiteriteri or Marahau; Anchorage is home to gorgeous glow worm caves, or Awaroa—the beach that made headlines all over the world—with the famous Awaroa Lodge is the perfect destination getaway to make it official.

Paradise, Glenorchy

There's never been a place with such a fitting name. Located an hour's drive around Lake Wakatipu from Queenstown, Glenorchy's Paradise is just that. This lush retreat offers accommodation in all degrees of luxury. It is the gateway to the region's best playground for tramping, fishing, horseback riding, and other exciting adventures. And for fans of Lord of the Rings, whether it's the storyline or the stunning scenery, Paradise played location to Isengard in all three films. Imagine a diamond ring in such a magical setting—a proposal for the ages.

Hobbiton

While we're on the subject of Lord of the Rings, the very cute Hobbiton is home to dozens of sweet wee spots to ask the question. From glorious gardens to the famous Green Dragon pub, it's undeniably one of the most memorable locations in New Zealand for a proposal. Once a year, the grounds play host to the Halfling Marathon, an undulating 21.1km race with characters from the film dressed up along the way. It's a novelty, but we adore this whimsical storybook scene.

Zealandia

This sanctuary in Wellington's inner suburbs is home to some of the rarest creatures on earth: Takahe, Tuatara, and our beloved Kiwi. It's pretty incredible to see such lush bushland in the middle of the city, and the background is marked by birdsong—how special! For nature lovers, it doesn't get much better than this. Then head back into the capital city for a celebratory dinner at some of the country's best restaurants, where your diamond ring will be the star of the evening.

Bonus Destination: Somewhere Sentimental

This may seem obvious, but for the sentimental couples among us, proposing at a place that really means something to you makes that moment all the more special. It might be at your favourite restaurant, the beach you visit every summer, the bar where you met for your first date, during one of your favourite team's home games, at the family bach, or even at home with just each other's company. Only you know where these special places are for you and your significant other, so trust your gut—and don't forget to bring that perfect NZ-made diamond ring to complete the moment!

These are just a handful of New Zealand's most beautiful destinations for an engagement. From planning the special day to finding the perfect diamond ring, DOR are always keen to help.

This article was originally published on the Diamonds On Richmond website here.