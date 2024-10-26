WHITE FERNS' Triumph Creates 'Watershed Moment' for Women's Cricket in NZ

The WHITE FERNS ICC T20 World Cup triumph couldn’t have come at a better time, according to those involved in the women’s game in New Zealand.

NZC Head of Female Engagement Jess Davidson said the victorious campaign provided an incredible opportunity to capitalise on the great work already underway in women’s cricket.

“The win is absolutely huge in terms of inspiration,” she said.

“NZC has been investing significantly into the women’s game at the community and pathway level for some time, and a watershed moment like this is exactly what we need to help expose our great game to more Kiwis.

“Just this week we’ve already seen an increase in the number of girls eager to register for cricket this summer, and to enjoy our range of competitions and programmes specifically designed for women and girls.”

Davidson said she hoped the victory and the exposure the team is now getting will open a few eyes to the amazing career paths women have in cricket.

“For young wāhine, we hope this highlights the opportunities to earn a really good living, travel the world playing at amazing venues - all while being a full-time contracted cricketer and representing your country.

“It’s not only players, we also saw Kiwi umpire Kim Cotton officiating at the tournament and former WHITE FERN Katey Martin commentating – proving there’s multiple pathways for women in the game.”

The WHITE FERNS team collected almost $4 million New Zealand dollars for the tournament win which would be split evenly amongst the 15 squad members who would receive $256k each.

NZC Head of Women’s High Performance, Liz Green hoped the victorious WHITE FERNS campaign would be a springboard for the game in New Zealand.

“There is an overwhelming sense of pride in what this group has achieved and how they have carried themselves,” she said.

“We’re grateful for the support the team has received throughout this World Cup and seeing the work that is going on behind the scenes to grow the female game in New Zealand.

“I hope this acts as the catalyst for more participation and involvement in the women’s game in New Zealand, from playing to coaching to volunteers and match officials – we know cricket is a game for everyone.”

The WHITE FERNS arrive home to New Zealand on Friday November 1.

Planning is underway for events across New Zealand, where WHITE FERNS will get the opportunity to connect with local fans and thank them for their unwavering support.

Once confirmed, public event details will be communicated to Cricket Nation members and through the WHITE FERNS social accounts.

