Fire and Emergency Hands Over Contained North Waikato Wetland Fire to DOC

WAIKATO

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has handed the North Waikato wetland fire ground back to the Department of Conservation. The handover occurred at 6pm last night.

Incident Controller Mark Tinworth says the fire has now been fully contained and under control for three days.

"There will continue to be some hot spots and our crews will remain on site to support DOC fire crews over the long weekend monitoring and dampening them down," he says.

It’s estimated the fire burnt through 1039 hectares over five days, much of it through the Whangamarino wetland, an area of great ecological and cultural significance.

"I acknowledge the significant support from iwi and DOC. Between us, we managed to save around 148 hectares of this area," Mark Tinworth says.

Department of Conservation’s Regional Director, Tinaka Mearns says DOC worked closely with Fire and Emergency, Ngā Muka linking to Ngāti Naho, Ngāti Tamaoho, Ngāti Pāoa, Ngāti Māhuta and other groups from the beginning to ensure ecologically and culturally sensitive areas threatened by the fire were prioritised for protection.

"While saddened by the devastating damage, we’re incredibly proud the teams who worked to salvage parts of the internationally recognised Whangamarino wetland. This wetland is of very high ecological significance, hosting threatened plants and animal species including critically endangered orchids. The areas protected from the fire will be crucial to the recovery as a vegetation and seed source."

"The peat soils also store large amounts of carbon. The fire released an estimated 96,000-181,800 tonnes of greenhouse gasses back into the atmosphere. This would be worth $5.1-$9.6m based on current carbon markets."

Iwi Representative: Kelvin Tupuhi says the focus is now on the future for the area that the fire has destroyed.

"We are very thankful to the team for showing protection and care to the area that holds significant ecological and culture values to manu whenua, and for considering this at the forefront of all operations," Kelvin Tupuhi says.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the large vegetation fire at around 1.15pm on Monday 21 October.

Fire crews initially worked to ensure residential properties were well protected while eight helicopters and two fixed wing aircraft attacked the fire from the air.

"My thanks to the pilots and our crews from the area and as far north as Auckland who put in so many hours and hard work with this fire, many of whom are volunteers" Mark Tinworth says.

"I also acknowledge their families and employers and everyone else who supports in the background."

Ehara He Toa Takitahi Engnari He Toa Takitini. Outcome is not achieved by one alone, but by the many.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is underway.

This is Fire and Emergency's final update on this fire.

