Master Plumbers applauds commitment to allow plumbers and drainlayers to self-certify

Master Plumbers welcomes the announcement today that plumbers and drainlayers will be able to certify their own low and general risk work without needing council consent or an inspection.

Master Plumbers CEO Greg Wallace says the decision is long overdue. "Master Plumbers has advocated for self-certification for plumbers and drainlayers for more than four years. Self-certification minimises consenting and inspection delays, increases efficiency and reduces the cost of construction."

Mr Wallace says it is essential New Zealand increases productivity across the construction sector. "This announcement will help to facilitate that."

Plumbers, gasfitters and drainlayers are licensed and registered by an independent regulatory board, the PGDB. It takes seven years to obtain the qualification of a Certifying Plumber and two years for a Certifying Drainlayer.

"This should give consumers confidence that certified plumbing professionals are highly skilled, and the work is completed to a professional standard," says Mr Wallace.

Self-certification is already used by electricians and gasfitters, the latter of which are often plumbers as well. "We’ve had self-certification for gas for over a decade and it has been hugely successful and has proven tradespeople are more than competent," Mr Wallace says.

In Australia, all states have a self-certification model for plumbing and drainlaying; Victoria introduced this as far back as 2002.

Following consultation next year, eligible plumbers and drainlayers who meet certain entry criteria will have the chance to opt-in to the new system.

Master Plumbers believes its members should automatically opt-in to the self-certification system as the association has a robust quality assurance process and a consumer guarantee.

Mr Wallace says the proposed opt-in process does add unnecessary complexity, potentially creating a two-tiered system between gasfitting and plumbing, so his organisation will continue to work with the government on this.

"We believe it’s important that licensed trades are responsible for the work they complete," says Mr Wallace.

