Turn the City Yellow: Wellington Phoenix Call on Fans to Show Support

WELLINGTON CITY

Wellington Phoenix general manager David Dome is calling on Wellingtonians to turn the city yellow this weekend.

The Phoenix play host to Auckland FC at Sky Stadium on Saturday evening in the country’s first professional football derby.

“It’s one of the biggest matches in our history,” Dome said. “Saturday, November 2 is the date we’ve had circled on our calendars since the draw was made.

“Our semi-final at Sky Stadium last season was unforgettable and this promises to be just as memorable an occasion as we welcome Auckland FC to Aotearoa’s home of football for the first time.”

And Dome wants the A-League newcomers to know they’re entering enemy territory this week.

“Yellow is the only colour Auckland 3.0 should see when they arrive on Friday,” Dome said.

“I want all Wellingtonians to wear yellow, regardless of whether you have a Phoenix shirt or not, to show you’re backing the Nix on Saturday night.

“We need our city’s support more than ever. Our noisy neighbours, with their billionaire American owner, want to buy their way to an A-League title.

“They’ve used their millions to lure Alex Paulsen away from us and I’m sure it’ll just be the start, but it takes much more than money to be successful.

“The Wellington Phoenix have been here for 17 years proudly representing the people of Te-Whanganui-a-tara and football fans throughout Aotearoa, and we’re here to stay.

“We have the best fans in New Zealand sport and they create an unrivalled atmosphere, which I’m sure will reach a whole new level on Saturday.

“I can’t wait for derby, and I look forward to seeing you all dressed in yellow.”

Wellington Phoenix players will be decorating the city with club flags on Thursday and will be handing out tickets to those in Nix colours.

The Phoenix will also unveil a new trophy for the derby on Saturday.