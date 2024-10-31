Industrial action escalates as NZDF refuses to budge on zero pay rise

The stubborn refusal of NZDF to lift pay for civilian workers will spark another round of industrial action by PSA members beginning next week.

Further bargaining for a new collective agreement has failed to budge NZDF from its zero-increase position. As a result, members have voted overwhelmingly to reject the offer and to escalate industrial action. The current industrial action legally must end on Thursday.

"NZDF is insulting the thousands of dedicated civilian workers who, like the men and women in uniform, are keeping our country safe from threats, but in the eyes of NZDF are second class citizens who don’t deserve a pay rise," said Duane Leo, National Secretary for Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"This stubborn refusal to increase the zero-pay rise offer shows how little NZDF respects and values its civilian workers who like many are doing it tough in a cost-of-living crisis. It leaves our members with no choice but to send another strong message that this position is unacceptable."

PSA members are already working to rule and refusing overtime and callouts (unless life preserving services as required). Members will now initiate further industrial action on top of this beginning 9am Thursday 6 November. Kauri Point (Auckland) members, who load and unload ships, will join them on 20 November. This may include a refusal to work in certain circumstances and an escalation of actions. The action ends on 31 January.

"NZDF doesn’t seem to care that its refusal to budge on pay for civilian staff will keep undermining morale. Workloads are already increasing through its current voluntary redundancy programme as it seeks to cut $30m from spending. Forced redundancies may also follow.

"All this will prompt more to consider leaving at a time when the Defence Force is facing critical worker shortages.

"The Government promised no impacts on the frontline from its spending cuts.

"Make no mistake, these cuts will impact the ability of NZDF to deliver on its stated mission to ‘secure the country against external threats’. There is nothing more frontline than that. We urge NZDF to reconsider," said Duane Leo.

