Modern Storage Facility Meets Growing Demand on Whangaparaoa Peninsula

WHANGAPARAOA

The demand for Whangaparaoa storage solutions continues to grow, with Hibiscus Coast Self Storage establishing itself as a leading provider of secure storage units at 625 Whangaparaoa Road.

This modern facility serves residents from Stanmore Bay, Gulf Harbour, and across the peninsula with affordable self storage options for both residential and commercial clients.



The family-owned facility features dry, secure units ranging from 2 to 30 square metres, addressing various storage needs from single-room contents to entire household inventories.

"We're proud to offer the Whangaparaoa Peninsula community a comprehensive range of storage solutions," says facility manager Michael West. "Our location on Whangaparaoa Road makes us particularly convenient for Stanmore Bay storage needs."

Security is paramount at the facility, which features comprehensive CCTV surveillance and a perimeter electric security fence. Customers accessing their storage units enjoy extended hours from 6am to 9pm daily using personal PIN codes, providing convenient yet secure access.



The insurance-approved facility stands out with its fireproof units, making it a reliable choice for long-term storage. Current incentives include a 10% discount for six-month advance payments, and to assist with moving, a free trailer loan service is available to customers (conditions apply).



Located behind well-known local businesses including Fitter Faster Stronger and Liquorland, the facility offers some of the most competitive rates for self storage in the area, with various unit sizes to suit different budgets and storage requirements.



For more information about affordable storage solutions on the peninsula, contact Hibiscus Coast Self Storage at 09 424 4106 or visit their website at hbcselfstorage.co.nz.

