Big job losses coming as Govt guts Te Arawhiti - Office for Māori Crown Relations

The Government will significantly set back Māori- Crown relations by pushing ahead with plans to gut Te Arawhiti and transfer key functions to Te Puni Kōkiri.

Proposals unveiled to staff today would see staff numbers slashed by around 40% with 44 roles moving to Te Puni Kōkiri. The PSA understands a further 42 roles are proposed to be axed from Te Arawhiti from the remaining workforce of 170. Eight new roles are proposed to be established.

Te Arawhiti - the Office for Māori Crown Relations will focus on its legislative functions to progress settlements under Te Tiriti o Waitangi and the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act. Te Puni Kōkiri will take over the post Treaty settlement implementation function and other functions.

"These changes will have a significant impact on the future of Māori-Crown relations and the essential work of Te Arawhiti with Iwi Māori across Aotearoa," said Janice Panoho, Te Kaihautū Māori for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi Public Service Association.

"Te Arawhiti is left doing important work but will have far fewer people to carry out these vital functions, which flies in the face of the Government’s commitments to progressing Treaty settlements.

"The Government promised to listen to the evidence, but again it’s ignoring the advice of those working at the heart of Māori Crown relations."

Documents released under the Official Information Act show Te Arawhiti Chief Executive Lil Anderson warned the Government in July that the benefits of the reducing overlap between Te Arawhiti and Te Puni Kōkori were ‘ overstated’.

"She went on to say the proposal ‘ would risk government failure to achieve its Treaty settlements and Takutai Moana programme’ and that ‘ the risk of breaching contractual settlement commitments significantly increases if Treaty settlement implementation is separated from negotiating settlements’.

"This shows how flawed the plan is. The whole point of Te Arawhiti was to be a one stop shop for accelerating treaty settlements, supporting Māori in the future so Treaty settlement commitments were implemented and strengthening the public service capability around the Treaty.

"As the CE of Te Arawhiti points out, the splitting off of functions means Te Arawhiti will lose the connection it had with the teams getting the settlements agreed and the context behind them. How is that efficient?

"Given the importance of this mahi to Iwi Māori, how are the Crown’s obligations to Māori being recognised in this transfer of functions? It’s critical that the Crown’s commitments under Te Tiriti o Waitangi are upheld throughout this process and that Iwi are engaged with and listened to.

"The Crown has a responsibility to ensure that Iwi and Māori are not disadvantaged by these changes, and that they continue to receive the support they are entitled to.

"The PSA urges the Government to approach this transfer with care and a real commitment to upholding Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We can’t afford to lose the progress that’s been made, nor can we ignore the significant role that Te Arawhiti has played in fostering positive, enduring relationships with Iwi Māori," said Janice Panoho.