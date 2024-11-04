Skynet Draws First Blood in World Cup Series

Sophie Scott and Waitangi Skynet jumping to victory in the opening qualifier of the FEI World Cup (NZ League) Series at Takapoto Estate. Credit: Cornege Photography

WAIKATO

Sophie Scott has stamped her name on the FEI World Cup (NZ League) Series, taking out the Dunstan Horsefeeds supported opener aboard Waitangi Skynet at Takapoto Estate last night.

Coming in for second in the premier class of the Waikato World Cup Show was Julie Davey (Hawke’s Bay) on her lovely mare LT Holst Freda with Sophie third aboard Benrose Stellar, and Luke Dee (Hawke’s Bay) on Gangster WW in fourth.

The Heather McDonald-designed course proved quite the challenge for many combinations.

The time proved almost impossible to get in the opening round with only Luke and Gangster WW flying round inside the time, but took two rails so finished on eight faults.

Sophie was the best of the 13-strong field, going clear but picking up a single time fault with each horse. Julie and the in-form LT Holst Freda had a single rail and two time for a total of six in the opening round.

Eight combinations came back for the second where four managed to go clear but only Julie with Freda and Sophie aboard Skynet were clear and inside time.

Sophie was her usual understated self about the class. “That’s the best way to start,” said the 22-year-old. “I never mind who wins – either way I am happy.”

She praised Heather’s course saying it was technical and certainly up to spec. “I liked the technicality of it and there were some big verticals in there. I had a plan and I stuck to it all the way round.”

She was stoked with both horses and says she would dearly love to win the series but there’s a fair bit of jumping to be done before that happens. “We’ll just see how it all plays out. The World Cup is the main goal this year and if one happens to win the series we would seriously look at going.”

World Cup debutants Makenzie Causer (Christchurch) and Dolce Del Colle had a day to remember winning the turnout prize from the horse inspection and placing sixth. Also having their first World Cup starts were Alex Loiselle (Norsewood) aboard Haupouri Ferrari NZPH and Colleen Crous (Auckland) with Castiel Xtreme.

Next up is the Taupo qualifier (November 30) followed by Dannevirke (January 11), with the final at Waitemata (January 19). The series winner has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the Longines FEI World Cup Final in Basel, Switzerland in April 2025.



Results –

FEI World Cup Qualifier (NZ League) – supported by Dunstan Horsefeeds: Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 1, Julie Davey (Hawke’s Bay) LT Holst Freda 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Stellar 3, Luke Dee (Havelock North) Gangster WW 4, Vicki Wilson (Hawke’s Bay) Millionaire VWNZ 5, Makenzie Causer (Christchurch) Dolce Del Colle 6, Logan Massie (Dannevirke) Bravado Ego Z 7, Daniel Webb (Hunterville) WSJ Centaur 8.



For full results, head to www.evoevents.co.nz