BNZ Breakers Take Dominant 109-82 Win Over Adelaide 36ers

In an impressive display on home court, the BNZ Breakers took down Adelaide 36ers with a dominant 109-82 victory on Saturday night.



The Breakers’ efficiency on both ends of the floor, highlighted by a stellar shooting performance, powered the team to a result that moves them into top spot on the NBL25 ladder with a record of 5-2.



Led by co-captain Parker Jackson-Cartwright, who finished with a game-high 25 points on 53% shooting, the Breakers set the tone early.



Jackson-Cartwright’s precision from the free-throw line (11-12) and playmaking (6 assists) drove the team’s offence, while his defensive effort also helped the Breakers control the tempo.



17-year-old Karim Lopez also stepped up, contributing 17 points and pulling down seven rebounds.



His versatility on both ends allowed the Breakers to stifle Adelaide’s offence, while his inside-outside scoring kept the 36ers’ defence scrambling.



Matt Mooney was efficient from the field, hitting 63% of his shots for 17 points and five assists.



The Breakers outplayed Adelaide inside, scoring 54 points in the paint and controlling the boards with 40 rebounds to Adelaide’s 25.



Off the bench, Freddie Gillespie brought additional firepower, going 6-of-7 from the field for 13 points along with seven rebounds and five huge blocks.



Adelaide duo Dejan Vasiljevic and Montrezl Harrell combined for 41 points but struggled to contain the Breakers’ relentless attack.



Head coach Petteri Koponen said he was pleased with how his side played as a group.



“We were really solid for all 40 minutes tonight and I thought the guys did an amazing job,” Koponen said.



“In Sydney we took a huge step forward and we continued that tonight. Everybody who stepped on the floor contributed.



“Now is no time to celebrate - the next game comes fast and we play a really good team in Melbourne but we go there with confidence.”



The BNZ Breakers now travel across the Tasman with their next match against Melbourne United on Monday night at 9.30pm (NZT).