NEW CAMPAIGN: No more hiding for MPs' expenses

The Taxpayers’ Union is launching a major campaign for Kiwis to demand MPs’ expenses no longer enjoy a special carve out from the Official Information Act.



"Submissions on the Parliament Bill close this Wednesday and we are encouraging taxpayers to make their voice heard at OpenTheBooks.nz," says James Ross, Policy and Public Affairs Manager at the Taxpayers’ Union.



"This campaign is to force MPs to justify why their spending should be a state secret when almost every other area of public spending is subject to public scrutiny. Government Ministers' spending is already covered by freedom of information laws, and it's about time opposition and backbench MPs were brought into line with normal practise overseas."



“In the UK, the expenses scandal blew the lid on widespread fraud – one MP even used Parliament's secret slush fund to clean a moat. Without transparency, we have no idea if the same sort of thing happening in New Zealand because non-Ministerial expense accounts and opposition party spending is a black hole."

"As it stands, the Parliament Bill actually opens up what MPs can spend taxpayer money on. For example, MPs won't even need their party leader's permission to pay for trips overseas."

"We say, MPs can't expect even more leeway to spend taxpayer money on themselves without the public having full transparency over every dollar."



Notes:



Previous Speakers of Parliament, the Law Commission, and even the original 1980 "Danks Committee" (which gave rise to the Official Information Act) have called for Parliament to fall into line and give the public financial transparency.



Members of the public are encouraged to use the submission tool at www.OpenTheBooks.nz before submissions close at 11:59pm Wednesday.