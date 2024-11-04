Brigid Dennehy and Oska Inkster-Baynes Claim 2024 Auckland Marathon Titles

AUCKLAND

Auckland’s Brigid Dennehy and Christchurch’s Oska Inkster-Baynes took out the 2024 Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon presented by ASICS titles as the event returned to the streets of Tāmaki Makaurau.

This year’s Auckland Marathon welcomed nearly 18,000 registered runners and walkers across five distances, the most in the event’s 33-year history.

Brigid Dennehy’s performance was one for the ages as she finished just two seconds outside of the women’s course record on her Auckland Marathon debut in a time of 2:41:31. It was also the first time the Aucklander has completed the marathon distance, after a DNF in her previous attempt.

Dennehy left two former Auckland Marathon champions in her wake, with 2017 and 2022 champion Hannah Oldroyd second in 2:46:30, and 2011 and 2021 champion Lisa Cross third in 2:48:12.

“I’m absolutely stoked, over the moon,” said Dennehy. “Auckland is a pretty tough course, so it's not one for fast times or anything and after having a disappointing marathon attempt earlier this year, I said the goal is to finish it, enjoy it, and run a negative split, so I think that played in my favour. I took it out nice and easy, and mentally, it's always better when you're catching people that went out too hard.”

“This feels huge. I've been living here in Auckland for the past five years, so it's pretty special, a home marathon win,” she said. “The volunteers, the people I was running with that work together, running back along Tamaki Drive, and the runners going the opposite way were just awesome. I don't think I could have done it without them.”

In contrast to Dennehy’s first time win, victory in the men’s marathon went to Oska Inkster-Baynes who claimed his second Auckland Marathon title, eight years on from his last.

“I'm pretty tired, but happy to come back eight years after I won my first one, with a second child this time, and come and get the win.” said Inkster-Baynes. “I think when you have a few things maybe stacked against you, life is crazy, and you come and you perform like that with a plan, you stick to the plan, you execute the plan, and then you come away the win, that's pretty good. I'm pretty stoked.

“I've been doing this for a really long time. I love the sport, I love its people, I like coming here and putting on a show and the support that everyone offers us and me back to them,” he said.

In a tight and thrilling finish, Inkster-Baynes crossed the line in 2:21:49, just 11 seconds ahead of last year’s winner Daniel Balchin, with Michael Voss a further 55 seconds back in third.

“It was a pretty slow start, a lot of wind and hills through Devonport made things pretty tricky. We had a group of about eight of us for a while, that was really nice, taking turns on the front, making sure everyone got a little rest, got our bottles,” said Inkster-Baynes.

“Then when we got to the bridge we were down to five or six, Mike and Dan started peeling off a few faster kilometres, and I wasn't so keen on that, so I just hung back. They got about a 15 to 20 second lead on us, then I just worked over the next 8km to get back on the back of those two, knowing what I could execute with the finish that I've got at the moment. Obviously, that worked out, with about 3km to go, Mike fell off, and then a few of those corners coming into the finish, my little close-to-the-ground frame probably helped me get around them a little quicker than Dan.”

The Wheelchair Marathon titles were won by Kevin Gaidies in 1:57:41, Tiffiney Perry in 1:57:45, and Neil Cudby in 1:57:46.

In the Garmin Half Marathon, Katrina Andrew backed up her 2021 title with victory today in 1:17:25. Andrew finished just over a minute ahead of Anneke Arlidge in second, with Sarah Gardner rounding out the women’s podium.

“I’m feeling pretty happy, pretty stoked. That was a bit unexpected today, to be honest. But I was keen to come back after January 2022 [when the 2021 Auckland Marathon was held due to postponement] and finally have another go. I always love this course, such a good atmosphere,” said Andrew.

“This win means tons. This is such a cool community, and I think it's just awesome to hear all the support, and just to run with everybody you know as well. This is one of my favourite races.”

Just days after the birth of his second child, Caden Shields claimed his first Auckland Half Marathon title. Shields completed the 21.1km course in 1:06:34. The race for podium places behind Shields was as close as it comes, with Kye Lowth edging out 2022 Auckland Half Marathon champion Julian Oakley by one second to finish in second place.

For Shields, it was a day to remember after celebrating his newborn earlier in the week and lining up for – then winning – his first race since February after a parasite-induced illness kept him sidelined for months.

“I was meant to race last week at the New Zealand 10km Road Champs, but my wife had our second child last week, so I decided to not race, of course. I've been training really well, so I thought, the next best option was to come and run the half marathon here. My training indicated I was in pretty good half marathon shape, so I thought I'd come and run,” said Shields.

“I haven't raced since February, I ran the Seville Marathon in Spain in February, and I caught a parasite when I was there, and I was really sick for about four months, sot this is my first race in nine months My motto going into the race was ‘just be relentless’.

“It means a lot. Every race for me now at my age, and I've got two children now and a lot of responsibility, every race is a bonus. To still be performing well at this stage in my career and enjoy my running and being healthy, it means a lot,” he said.

2024 BARFOOT & THOMPSON AUCKLAND MARATHON PRESENTED BY ASICS – RESULTS

BARFOOT & THOMPSON MARATHON – WOMEN

Brigid Dennehy (Auckland) – 02:41:31

Hannah Oldroyd (Christchurch) – 02:46:30

Lisa Cross (Auckland) – 02:48:12

Gemma Bridge (Leeds, GBR) – 02:50:19

Ingrid Cree (Wellington) – 02:51:15

BARFOOT & THOMPSON MARATHON – MEN

Oska Inkster-Baynes (Christchurch) – 02:21:49

Daniel Balchin (Alexandra) – 02:22:00

Michae Voss (Rotorua) – 02:22:55

Cullern Thorby (Rotorua) – 02:22:59

Jono Wilkins (Auckland) – 02:25:38

GARMIN HALF MARATHON – WOMEN

Katrina Andrew (Auckland, NZL) – 01:17:25

Anneke Arlidge (Auckland) – 01:18:38

Sarah Gardner (Auckland, NZL) – 01:21:34

Claire Lachurie (Auckland) – 01:21:4

Jasmine Finney (Auckland) – 01:22:09

GARMIN HALF MARATHON – MEN

Caden Shields (Christchurch) – 01:06:34

Kye Lowth (Brisbane, AUS) – 01:07:05

Julian Oakley (Tauranga) – 01:07:06

Casey Thorby (Rotorua) – 01:07:12

Matt Smith (Perth, AUS) – 01:08:53

Full results will be available via the Barfoot & Thompson Auckland Marathon presented by ASICS website: https://aucklandmarathon.co.nz