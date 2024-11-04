News is good for Ara journalism grads

CHRISTCHURCH

In 2024, the media landscape has been described as bleak, with major headlines focusing on the closure of Newshub and significant cutbacks for TVNZ.

These developments have raised concerns about the future of traditional media roles, reflecting broader industry challenges associated with shifting audience preferences towards digital platforms and customised, OnDemand content.

It’s prompted academics and former industry professionals now teaching at Ara’s New Zealand Broadcasting School (NZBS) to be inundated with interview requests about the supposed demise of journalism.

But the current demand for NZBS journalism grads belies that narrative.

Right now, the current cohort are securing industry placements that both complete their studies and springboard them into their media careers. And the NZBS reports that opportunities abound for their highly skilled multi-media professionals who are industry ready.

Placement Lead Simon Tuck said it’s the time of year when "the rubber hits the road".

"This is the time our learners truly realise their dream of getting into their chosen field. In recent weeks we’ve been delighted to host industry here as they seek to recruit our talented learners into their many and varied businesses."

Tuck said mainstream outlets NZME, Sky, Stuff, TVNZ, Radio New Zealand, MediaWorks and Newstalk ZB as well as smaller or more niche outlets had been in touch about placements.

"Stuff is an exciting new outlet for us. We’ve enjoyed having them on campus as we’ve built our relationship with them this year and in recent weeks they’ve interviewed 30 learners across our journalism, radio and screen streams for the multiple places they’re offering," he said.

"They're looking for cross-stream capable journalists with strong audio and video skills. Their feedback was that they were ‘spoiled for choice’ and if they could take everyone, they would."

Second-year journalism tutor (and foundation Newshub staffer) Jeff Hampton’s long-held view that there would always be demand for quality content creators was ringing true.

"Whether it’s video audio or written, journalism is simply being delivered in a different form. There’s always going to be a need for journalism and there will always be work for people who can produce quality content," Hampton said.

"We’re seeking to be ahead of trends here at Broadcasting School, adopting technologies like our Mojo kits, to ensure our graduates have relevant skillsets.

NZBS Programme Leader Karen Neill said another example was the newly devised "Extravaganza", this year’s final project for Bachelor of Broadcasting Communications learners.

Industry experts had been involved alongside learners in the creation of the on-screen, on-air and online offering due to go live next month. Communications experts and content creators from several production houses and agencies had also had input.

"Our learners are being challenged to come up with an audience-grabbing product that crosses all information platforms. Be it audio, visual, online or social media - developing this crossover skillset makes them equipped for everything," Neill said.

Industry guests will be invited to observe the live Freeview broadcast showcasing the learner-led approaches to news in a multimedia context.

At the end of the Extravaganza season the next step for NZBS students will be their industry placements. Records show 93% of NZBS journalism graduates will continue in their chosen field following their first foray into the workplace.

As he prepares to oversee the next cohort’s initial industry experience, Tuck sees no reason that will change.

"We find that our industry partners who invest in the future of our graduates with paid placements do their all to look after them. That’s been the case even amid the challenges of 2024," he said.

"With all this in mind, I can only encourage anyone who has a desire to be among New Zealand’s next content creators to apply to study at Ara. We’re ready to foster their talent and continue to work to satisfy industry demand."