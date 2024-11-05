Public servants should use cheaper taxi options

ACT’s Finance spokesperson Todd Stephenson has written to Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche, congratulating him on his appointment and suggesting that he allow public servants to use rideshare services like Uber as a more taxpayer-friendly alternative to traditional taxis.

“There seems to be a widespread rule that public service employees are not able to claim back or expense a rideshare service used in the course of their employment, and this is unnecessarily costing taxpayers money,” says Mr Stephenson.

“Rideshare services are typically more affordable than traditional taxi services, and there is no justification for a blanket ban on their use.

“A 2017 report from the Taxpayers’ Union estimated savings of upwards of $3 million a year if public servants used rideshare services instead of taxis. The savings are likely to be even greater today.

“There could be other benefits. Rideshare apps offer live location tracking and number plate verification, enhancing safety for public servants. Digital receipts that show journey start and end points add another layer of accountability that ensures travel privileges are used appropriately.

“While ACT hopes the new Commissioner will be looking far more widely for ways to improve value for money in the public service, I hope he'll take my suggestion on board as a 'small, but easy' change.”