Household living costs increase 3.8 percent

The cost of living for the average New Zealand household increased 3.8 percent in the 12 months to the September 2024 quarter, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.



The 3.8 percent increase, measured by the household living-costs price indexes (HLPIs), follows a 5.4 percent increase in the 12 months to the June 2024 quarter. The most recent high was 8.2 percent recorded in the 12 months to the December 2022 quarter.



Meanwhile, inflation – as measured by the consumers price index (CPI) – was 2.2 percent in the 12 months to the September 2024 quarter, following a 3.3 percent increase in the 12 months to the June 2024 quarter. The most recent CPI high was 7.3 percent, recorded in the 12 months to the June 2022 quarter. Consumers price index has more information.