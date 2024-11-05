Dental Association promotes water to Gen Z Kiwis in new social media campaign

The New Zealand Dental Association (NZDA) is urging young Kiwis to ditch sugary drinks for water throughout the month of November in its new look ‘Switch to Water’ social media campaign.

This year’s campaign, launching tomorrow (6 November) to coincide with National Oral Health Day, aims to promote water as the drink of choice for Gen Z Kiwis.

New ‘Switch to Water’ ambassador, dentist and rising rugby star, Christian Lio-Willie, says he’s pumped to partner with NZDA on this campaign targeting Gen Z Kiwis.

"This year, we’ve focused on the 15-25-year-old group, as they drink the most sugary drinks, are targeted heavily by advertisers, and suffer disproportionately in terms of tooth decay and other negative health impacts."

"To do that, we’ve created a meme based social media campaign utilising TikTok and Instagram platforms, and enlisted local influencers Odd Ones to help promote the ‘Switch to Water’ message and the ‘All Rizz No Fizz’ hands water challenge," says Lio-Willie.

"This year’s challenge is a video based one, and designed to be a lot of fun," he says.

"There are fantastic prizes on offer too, including two digital creator packs for the creators of the two best water challenge videos submitted during the November campaign period."

Research reveals Kiwis consume around 37 teaspoons of sugar per day on average, which is detrimental to good health. The WHO advises adults and young adults should not consume more than 6 teaspoons per day, and children not more than 3-4 per day.

Consumption of sugary drinks is a leading cause of tooth decay in New Zealand and contributes significantly to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and other serious health problems.

Currently, nearly two thirds of adults and one third of children are either overweight or obese in New Zealand.

NZDA President Dr Amanda Johnston says switching from sugary drinks to water has huge benefits for the whole body, and particularly the mouth.

"As a dentist, I see the damage being caused by high sugar drinks every day. They have absolutely no health benefits and are a major cause of tooth decay in our young people," says Johnston.

"This year’s new campaign and challenge aims to capture the attention of our young people and promote healthy habits that will benefit them for the rest of their lives."

To learn more, visit switchtowater.co.nz and find out how you can participate in this year’s challenge and be into win some great prizes. There, you will also find information on the benefits of water, as well as links to our campaign social channels.

