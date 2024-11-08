CAA certification to reflect increased activity at Wānaka Airport, future review process proposed

WANAKA

The increasing popularity of Wānaka Airport for private and commercial users will see it obtaining a Qualifying Aerodrome Operator Certificate by July 2027.

The move is the latest stage in Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) working collaboratively as the airport’s owner with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

QLDC Property & Infrastructure General Manager Tony Avery explained the action followed CAA’s completion of a safety review of Wānaka Airport earlier this year and QLDC’s submission of an aeronautical study in March 2023 at the CAA’s request.

“This is an important, logical and necessary step in our responsible ownership of an increasingly busy airport. Over the next year we’re expecting more than 50,000 aircraft movements which makes it one of the busiest uncertified airports in Aotearoa New Zealand,” he said.

“Becoming certified will bring the airport into line with similar facilities around the country, improving safety and providing an appropriate level of independent assurance for airport users and our wider community. The alternative – not achieving certification – would restrict activity at the airport to below current levels which would obviously have a negative effect on current users and the local community.”

Council will be implementing a number of measures before the specified completion date in just under three years’ time, including tree removal, airstrip widening, new fencing to improve safe access to the airstrip, and further improved safety systems.

Mr Avery emphasised that Council and Wānaka Airport operational staff would continue to communicate changes to airport users in advance and maintain an open-door policy to discuss any concerns they might have.

“There’s always been a strong sense of community at Wānaka Airport and focusing on openness, trust and collaboration provides an excellent foundation for these latest stages of its evolution,” he said.

While the work to achieve certification status is progressing, QLDC is also set to commence a procurement process to seek the independent delivery of the Wānaka Airport Future Review.

QLDC Corporate Services General Manager Meaghan Miller said the intent to develop a long term plan for the Wānaka Airport was signalled through the Long Term Plan 2024-2035 (LTP) consultation process in July.

“The future of the Wānaka Airport is an important topic for the district and it’s essential that the Wānaka-Upper Clutha community is at the heart of shaping it. While in the very early stages, there are many key questions to consider, such as what the community’s vision for the airport is and what technical analysis is required before we consider any potential scenarios for its future,” she said.

“If supported by elected members, this proposed process will involve extensive engagement with key stakeholders, the Wānaka-Upper Clutha community and wider Queenstown Lakes District,” she said.

The proposed review process will be shared with Councillors and the Wānaka-Upper Clutha Community Board at a public workshop on 12 November. Confirmed details for the future review and subsequent community engagement will be shared after a consultant has been appointed and a timeline agreed, which is expected by February 2025.

Funding to achieve certification and commence a future review for the airport was included as part of the LTP that was adopted by Councillors at their meeting on 19 September.