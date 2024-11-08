Redefining Forest Management with a Full-Spectrum Approach

Forest360, a leader in New Zealand’s forest management industry, has grown from its origins as a log harvesting and marketing specialist to a comprehensive provider of forest management services in NZ. Established in 2004 amidst the fall of Fletcher Challenge Forests, what started as a local operation has now blossomed into a nationally recognised name, offering a full suite of services that address every stage of the forest lifecycle.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Management

In 2018, Forest360 rebranded from its original name, to signify its transformation into a 360-degree service provider. Unlike traditional forestry companies that focus solely on harvesting, Forest360 has adopted a unique “circle management model,” ensuring that each client’s forest asset is optimised from initial land assessment through to harvest, re-establishment, and beyond.

This full-spectrum approach to forest management offers clients the assurance of a single trusted partner who can handle every detail with precision and care. Forest360’s services include financial analysis, land-use assessments, pre-harvest projections, and forest environment monitoring. Whether you’re looking to purchase, sell, or maintain a forest asset, Forest360 provides the insights, connections, and expertise to make it a profitable venture.

A Nationwide Network of Expertise

Forest360’s success stems not only from its innovative services but also from the people and partnerships that power its operations. Over three decades, the company has cultivated a network of contractors, mills, ports, and marketing specialists across New Zealand. This extensive network ensures that every stage, from forest planning to post-harvest sales, maximises value for clients.

By managing relationships with both domestic and export markets, Forest360 brings unmatched marketing capabilities to the table. Their end-to-end supply chain management simplifies a highly complex process, ensuring clients get the best possible returns while navigating industry regulations and environmental considerations.

Sustainable Growth and Generational Partnerships

One of Forest360’s hallmarks is its commitment to generational forestry solutions. Recognising that forest management in NZ spans decades, Forest360 takes a forward-thinking approach that benefits clients for generations to come. They work closely with landowners, assessing not only the economic but also the environmental implications of each project.

With services like forest environment monitoring, resource consent applications, risk management, and GIS mapping, Forest360 supports sustainable forestry practices that align with New Zealand’s ecological standards. For forest owners looking to leave a legacy, Forest360 provides the comprehensive, environmentally responsible solutions needed to secure long-term value and sustainability.

Building Value, One Forest at a Time

Forest360’s mission is clear: to optimise every forest asset they manage by addressing both immediate needs and long-term goals. With a dedicated team of industry experts, innovative forest management systems, and a commitment to adding value at every step, Forest360 has become one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing forest management companies.

For forest owners, this growth represents a dependable partner who understands the unique challenges of forestry and offers a complete suite of services to meet them. Whether you are a new forest owner or have an established estate, Forest360’s holistic approach to Forest Management NZ wide ensures that your investment is in capable hands.