Better Property Management Achieves REINZ Accreditation, Setting a New Standard in Rental Management.

WAIKATO

Better Property Management Ltd is thrilled to announce an exciting milestone: we are now a REINZ-accredited property management office for Waikato! This accreditation from the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) represents our unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional and trustworthy service to our clients. We’ve worked diligently as a team to achieve this goal, ensuring that property owners and tenants across the Waikato region can count on us for reliable and top-notch rental management.

Better Property Management Ltd serves Hamilton and the broader Waikato region, including Raglan, Ngaruawahia, Huntly, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Otorohanga, and Putaruru. Our REINZ accreditation underscores our dedication to maintaining high standards in property management in the Waikato region, reinforcing our reputation as trusted property managers in the region.

"We're delighted to offer property owners peace of mind through our comprehensive, REINZ-accredited services," said Jessica Hall, Director of Better Property Management. "This achievement highlights our commitment to supporting property owners and tenants with integrity, expertise, and local market insight that you can trust".

For property owners looking to maximize the potential of their rental investments, we offer a free rental appraisal service providing personalized insights into your property’s rental value and market potential. Better Property Management Ltd is here to make rental ownership stress-free and rewarding.

For more information, visit property management or get in touch directly on 07 242 0662 to talk to a dedicated team of local experts in your area.