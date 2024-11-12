US Property Searches in New Zealand Surge Following Trump's Re-election

New Zealand property websites have recorded a dramatic spike in searches from the United States following Donald Trump's 2024 election victory, with interest particularly high from Democratic-leaning states.

Data from realestate.co.nz shows searches from US-based users surged by 179.8% in the immediate aftermath of Trump's win on November 6-7. The day after Trump's victory alone saw a 123% increase in searches compared to the previous day.

"This level of interest from the US is remarkable," said Vanessa Williams, spokesperson for realestate.co.nz. "The political divide in the US appears to be heightening interest in New Zealand."

The trend began building before the election, with US user activity increasing by 36.6% in the two weeks leading up to the vote. Since the result was announced, searches have risen 159.4% compared to the same period last year.

Notably, the highest search activity came from Democratic-leaning states, with California showing a 96.6% year-on-year increase and Virginia recording a 30.9% rise. Both states voted for Kamala Harris in the election.

“Both the timing of the election and the lift in searches from Democratic-leaning states, California and Virginia, suggest US politics are a factor. New Zealand offers a unique lifestyle that clearly resonates with those seeking an alternative,” said Williams.