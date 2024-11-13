Cameron Luxton calls for Auditor-General investigation into Tauranga Marine Precinct sale

TAURANGA

Tauranga-based ACT MP Cameron Luxton has written to the Auditor-General, raising concerns about the Council’s recent sale of the Tauranga Marine Precinct and requesting an investigation.

“The Precinct was sold for at least $4 million below its valued price. Ratepayers deserve clarity around this decision to ensure their interests have been put first,” says Mr Luxton.

“But while ratepayers are losing this valuable asset, they will continue to remain on the hook for wharf upgrades to the tune of $25-30 million. This appears to be spending public money for private benefit, taking money from the have-nots and giving it to the have-yachts.

“Many ratepayers are already under immense pressure resulting from rising rates bills. Selling the precinct at below market rates is yet another kick in the guts left by the departing commissioners.

“I am concerned about the lack of public consultation, timing and sale price relating to this decision. The people of Tauranga deserve an explanation.

“I hope the Auditor-General takes all possible steps to bring some much-needed transparency and accountability to this decision.”