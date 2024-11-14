Vape advertising and promotion ban 'long overdue'

A ban on vape advertising and promotion could be on the cards for New Zealand next year, following news of upcoming changes to vaping laws.

Today, the Ministry of Health released a newsletter stating that vaping devices, products or its packaging will no longer be able to be on display in general retailers, and Specialist Vape Retailers must not display these products in a way that makes them visible from outside their business. This also includes advertising and display in online stores and in automated vending machines.

Asthma and Respiratory Foundation Chief Executive Ms Letitia Harding says the move cannot come soon enough.

"We know that vaping advertising and displays are bold and colourful and make these products very appealing to young people - they really catch your eye when you walk past a shop-front window.

"Limiting this exposure is long overdue."

The Foundation has been calling for a ban on in-front-of-store advertising and product displays by retailers since 2021.

The Foundation provided feedback to both Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Amendment Bills - the first in 2020 and the second in 2024. The second - (No 2) - is still before Parliament.

The newsletter also states that specialist vape retailers (and their online stores) will no longer be able to give away free vaping products, discount vaping products at retail, offer rewards, cash rebates or gifts for the purchase of vaping products, or offer lotteries or games to people who buy vaping products.

For years, the Foundation has pushed for measures like these to help reduce youth uptake of vaping, Ms Harding says.

"The addition of these new restrictions will hopefully be another way to ensure that vapes are not being marketed as a lifestyle product that targets our rangatahi."

The Bill is awaiting its second reading.

