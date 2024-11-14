Supply Force Brings Affordable Flood Protection to Australia

New Zealand-based flood protection company Supply Force International (SFI) is now offering its range of affordable and effective products to the Australian market.

Homes and businesses in Australia are particularly vulnerable to flooding, which is the country’s second-most significant natural disaster causing human fatalities. Those living near coastal rivers and in low-lying areas are most at risk of suffering major property damage as a result of flooding.

SFI spokesperson Duncan McNeill says while Australia does have flood protection products on the market, these are often automated solutions that are normally fitted into new builds.

“These solutions are effective but incredibly expensive. They are even more expensive when they need to be retro-fitted, and the civil works are extensive.”

Supply Force’s Acquastop and Dameasy products offer the same level of protection as these automated systems, yet at a fraction of the cost. They are also easily fitted to existing buildings.

“We have installed over 300 of these systems in New Zealand, and we’re delighted to now offer these more affordable solutions to Australia, with full installation and product support.”

Acquastop is the company’s most popular flood protection system, which involves installing brackets so the door guards can be deployed ahead of a flood event.

The Acquastop system is of the highest pedigree and independently tested, having been designed and manufactured in Italy and on the international market for over 30 years.

From 2025, SFI will be fabricating the system in its own facility to reduce lead times from 16 weeks right down to just four weeks.

In addition to its range of effective flood gates and flood barriers, SFI have also been suppliers of temporary noise barriers for construction sites throughout New Zealand.

“We’ve had extensive experience offering practical solutions to noise mitigation, and we’re excited to now offer our excellent No Noise noise barriers for sale in the Australian market,” Duncan says.

This is a highly effective product that provides barriers of various masses for all site requirements. They can be branded in any fashion and delivered to sites throughout Australia.

For more information about SFI’s range of flood protection and noise mitigation products, please contact info@supplyforce.co.nz.