NZ startup monitors global and local security threats in real-time

Signal Corporation (NZ) is launching a new online software as a service solution to help enterprises monitor and be alerted to potential threats to their business as they emerge in real-time.

Global Feed uses artificial intelligence and hundreds of thousands of publicly available data sources to provide instant intelligence and situational awareness about emerging threats to a company’s executives, employees, locations, business continuity or logistics.

Wayne Forgesson, Signal CEO, says Global Feed is an affordable and agile security tool for any business that could be affected by major weather or natural disaster events, supply chain disruptions, cyber threats and ransomware attacks, civil unrest or geopolitical activity.

“Our business environment is increasingly impacted by environmental events and threat actors, from state groups and cyber criminals to the effects of civil disruption. Monitoring and responding to these threats is increasingly important not just for security professionals, but for C-suite leaders concerned about risk mitigation and business continuity for the whole organisation.” – Wayne Forgesson, CEO

In recent years, many New Zealand businesses and public organisations have been caught flat footed by ransomware cyber-attacks, including major fitness chains, software companies and the Waikato District Health Board. The 2022 Parliament protests closed businesses and caused major traffic and logistics disruptions across the nation’s capital for weeks.

“Like the majority of our lives, security threats to businesses and the community are initiated online, often in hidden communities or communication channels that are difficult for private security professionals to monitor with existing tools.”

Global Feed is a web-based tool that identifies emerging threats in real-time and can deliver customized alerts to security and communications teams in near real-time.

“In our supercharged business and media environment, speed is everything in terms of reacting and mitigating threats. Access to information in real-time improves risk management for your personnel, your business and the community.”

Global Feed is available for early adoption now by businesses in Australia and New Zealand, and Signal Corporation will be expanding access to enterprises across the world in 2025.

