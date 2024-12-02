Central Otago and Upper Waitaki move into restricted fire season

OTAGO

Vegetation starting to dry out is a key factor in Central Otago and Upper Waitaki fire zones entering a restricted fire season today.

Community Risk Manager James Knapp advises people not to be deceived by green hills in these areas, as fire can still spread through grass where it’s dry underneath.

"While spring rains have left most parts of Otago looking lush, the fire risk is already trending upward and we’re expecting generally dry to very dry conditions in December," he says.

"People can be easily caught out when lighting fires, with fire moving through what appears to be green grass but is actually dry underneath. Recent vegetation fires show that grass ignites easily and fire spreads through it quickly.

"The vegetation in Central Otago and the Upper Waitaki is dominated by grass and scrub, which have higher fire danger levels over the summer months. Scrub tends to carry the highest fire danger rating of all the vegetation types."

A restricted fire season means that those who want to light fires will need to apply for permits and comply with relevant conditions. This can be done through www.checkitsalright.nz, which also provides information and advice about how to light fires safely.

"We know people are getting ready for the holiday season, and that can mean burning garden rubbish and firing up the barbecue. But we also know that Otago people are aware of increasing incidences of wildfires, and support our safety measures at this time of year.

"We urge residents and visitors to the area to help keep Otago free from preventable fires this summer. Before lighting a fire or doing anything that causes heat or sparks, always go to checkitsalright.nz and see if it is safe to do so, and follow the advice provided."

