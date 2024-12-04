Planning A Pool For Summer

Are you dreaming of having a pool at your place this summer?

It doesn’t have to be a dream – there’s still time to make it happen!

With Paramount Pools, we make it easy with our end-to-end service, which covers everything from design and planning through to installation and ongoing maintenance.

The best part is that we have pools manufactured and in stock at our warehouse, so you don’t have to wait for one to be manufactured and shipped here. Unless you want a custom option, and that can take longer.

Keep reading to find out more about our process and how easy it is to have a beautiful pool installed in your backyard this summer.

Our Process

Choosing the right one is a big decision and an investment you’ll enjoy for years! We’re here to help you make the best choice with friendly advice in-store and on-site.

Since buying a pool can be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, we know you might have many questions, but our experienced team will be with you every step of the way.

Our goal is to provide top-notch advice, quality products, and smooth installation for a truly stress-free experience.

Site visit

The first part of the pool buying process is a site visit. We’ll come out to your property and help you make some decisions about things like the size and shape of your pool and where it could go.

We have a wide range of pools to suit every budget, so when we visit our friendly team can discuss what’s possible for your site.

Quote

After you’ve selected your dream pool, we’ll send you a quote with some options, outlining exactly what they will cost. We won’t sting you with hidden costs – you’ll know upfront what you will pay for the pool and installation. We can even help you through the consent process with your council!

Installation

Our team of installers will prepare your new pool site thoroughly and install your pool to the highest standards. With thousands of installations under our belt, we know how to deliver exceptional results for years of enjoyment.

Handover

Once your pool is installed, we’ll walk you through how to look after it and keep it looking pristine. This includes how to use the right chemicals to keep the water balanced and hygienic. Our team is here for you at every step of the process, so you’re never on your own, even after installation.

Why Choose Paramount Pools

Over the past 50 years, we’ve installed thousands of quality pools all around New Zealand. Since we introduced the iconic Para Pool in the 1960s, the company has grown into an established name that Kiwis know and trust.

Secure your pool from as little as $1000.

When you buy a pool from us, you can trust us to deliver. We don’t ask for massive deposits like some pool companies – with Paramount Pools you can secure your pool with a deposit from as little as $1000!

After you pay your deposit, we don’t ask for any further payments until the pool is ready to be delivered to your site. This gives you peace of mind and confidence that your pool will be delivered and installed on time.

With our network of physical stores and with stock ready to go, you can be sure that when you sign on the dotted line, you’ll get exactly what you pay for.

Quality, luxurious swimming pools don’t have to cost a fortune. You can get a complete solution from one of New Zealand’s most experienced and established pool companies. Paramount Pools is a highly reputable manufacturer and installer of beautiful pools.