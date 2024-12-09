Large fire near West Melton

CANTERBURY

Firefighters have worked through the night to keep the large vegetation fire north of West Melton from reaching any homes.

Up to 14 crews with trucks, tankers and heavy machinery were able to keep the fire from reaching any houses.

Approximately 50 homes were evacuated shortly after the fire started around 9pm. They were able to return home around 4am, but were told to be prepared to leave again at short notice if required.

The fire is currently estimated to be approximately 100 hectares in size, although this estimate will be refined at first light.

Four helicopters will be in operation this morning to assist ground crews in containing the fire.

People are advised to continue to avoid the area this morning as there will be a large Fire and Emergency presence.

There may be smoke in the area around houses. If people are impacted by smoke, they should remember to:

- Keep windows and doors shut.

- Switch air conditioning to ‘recirculate’, or turn it off.

- Air out their house when the smoke clears.

- Look out for children, older people, and others at risk.

- Keep pets inside with clean water and food. Keep pets’ bedding inside if possible.

For health advice contact your GP or call Healthline free, anytime 24x7 on 0800 611 116.

