NZ Comedy School End of Year shows!

WELLINGTON

NZ Comedy School Celebrates Year of Success with December mini Comedy Festival

WELLINGTON, NZ - The award-winning NZ Comedy School is closing out 2024 with a mini comedy festival at Fringe Bar, featuring four distinctive shows that showcase the diversity and talent of New Zealand's comedy scene.

The festival kicks off with the Comedy School Graduation on December 12, followed by "Silver Tongues" - a showcase of comedians over the age of 50 - on December 13. The Holiday Extravaganza on December 14 will feature alumni performing variety acts and roasting school founder Neil Thornton, complete with prizes and raffles. The festival concludes on December 19 with "Camp OUT! Rainbow All-stars," a special edition of the school's popular monthly LGBTQAI+ comedy showcase.

The NZ Comedy School has seen remarkable success in 2024, with graduates achieving notable recognition in the industry. Several alumni advanced to the national Raw Comedy Quest finals, with multiple performers nominated and winning awards at both the Wellington Comedy Awards, the NZ Comedy Guild awards, the Auckland Comedy Awards, and the NZ International Comedy Festival. The school was awarded "Outstanding Contribution to the Industry" at the 2023 NZ Comedy Guild Awards.

This year also marked significant expansion for the school, with new classes launched in Auckland and Christchurch. Through its Diversity Scholarship program, the school has continued its mission to make comedy education accessible to underrepresented voices, with over 55% of students being female or non-binary performers.

Event Details:

Silver Tongues: December 13, 7:00pm, Fringe Bar, Tickets $18-$25

Holiday Extravaganza: December 14, 8:00pm, Fringe Bar, Tickets $20-$50

Camp OUT! Rainbow Allstars: December 19, 8:00pm, Fringe Bar, Tickets $20-$50

All shows at Fringe Bar, 26 Allen St. Te Aro. Tickets available through Eventfinda.

For more information about NZ Comedy School and the Diversity Scholarship: nzcomedyschool.com

Contact: Neil Thornton neil@comedyschool.co.nz

NZ Comedy School Graduation

12 December, 2024

8:00pm

Fringe Bar, 26 Allen St. Te Aro

Tickets $18-$25 +bf through Eventfinda

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/nz-comedy-school-graduation-showcase3/wellington

Silver Tongues

13 December, 2024

7:00pm

Fringe Bar, 26 Allen St. Te Aro

Tickets $18-$25 +bf through Eventfinda

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/silver-tongues-nz-comedy-school-over-50-showcase/wellington

The NZ Comedy School Holiday Extravaganza!

14 December, 2024 8:00pm

Fringe Bar, 26 Allen St. Te Aro

Tickets through Eventfinda

$20-$50 +bf

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/nz-comedy-school-holiday-extravanganza/wellington

Camp OUT!! Rainbow Allstars

19 December, 2024 8:00pm

Fringe Bar, 26 Allen St. Te Aro

$20-$50 +bf through Eventfinda

https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/camp-out-rainbow-all-stars/wellington



