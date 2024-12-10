Amazing Labels Defies Odds and Grows Amidst Industry Challenges

In the market sensitive industry of label printing, where many companies are struggling, Amazing Labels is a shining example of success. Despite challenging economic conditions, this young company, established in 2020, is not just surviving but thriving.



Amazing Labels was launched when the world was grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic. Founded on the realization that labeling companies were among the few printers allowed to operate during lockdowns, they seized the opportunity to enter the market. After years of print experience, they ventured into label printing, challenging the status quo to invigorate the industry.



The company quickly made a name for itself by providing high-quality, cost-effective label printing solutions. They saw a gap in the market for fast and reliable services and knew they could fill it. ​​“​We can turn standard orders around in just 24 hours. That’s quicker than it takes some companies to quote!” says General Manager Greg Daniel. By focusing on this simple customer ​service measure, they have won many new clients.



Greg Daniel, General Manager of Amazing Labels, attributes much of their success to a can-do attitude and genuine appreciation for their customers. In a recent presentation at the Australian Pro Print Awards, Greg stressed the importance of valuing clients. "We appreciate the business, we really do," he stated. By genuinely caring about the results and the customer, they have won new clients and fostered loyalty, which have been crucial in their growth.



Amazing Labels' fresh approach to label printing is one of the reasons for their success. They identified the need for a faster, more efficient, and cost-effective alternative to traditional label printing. By leveraging state-of-the-art technology and streamlined processes, they have delivered.



Their nimble start-up structure allows them to turn standard orders around in just 24 hours, faster than some competitors can even provide a quote. This quick turnaround time has been a game-changer for businesses that need labels on short notice. Additionally, their efficient operations ensure cost-effectiveness on orders of any size, making them the go-to choice for businesses large and small.



Being a start-up ​also means Amazing Labels is not bogged down by bureaucracy and red tape. This freedom allows them to work flexibly and closely with clients, tailoring solutions to meet specific needs. Their management team is hands-on, working alongside staff to ensure quality and speed are never compromised.



This start-up mentality also fosters a culture of innovation. Amazing Labels continuously seeks to push the boundaries and set new standards for the industry. They are not content with the status quo and are always looking for ways to improve and add value to their offerings.



One of the standout features of Amazing Labels is their commitment to adding value for clients, often at no extra cost. They frequently make changes to artwork and upgrade it for free, simply because they care about delivering the best results. This dedication to customer satisfaction sets them apart from competitors who might prioriti​se profit over people.