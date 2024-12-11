Veterinarians for Animal Welfare Aotearoa to develop Code of Ethical Conduct for Virtual Fencing Technology

VAWA is delighted to announce work has commenced on the development of a Code of Ethical Conduct for Virtual Fencing Technology. The Code will set out standards that ensure animal welfare remains at the forefront of innovative farming practices.

Virtual fencing technology uses GPS-enabled devices to manage farmed animals without physical fences. While acknowledging the potential benefits of the technology such as improved pasture utilisation and the capture of health data, its introduction also raises questions about impacts on animal welfare. As well as ongoing audio and vibration cues, during training, all virtually fenced animals are likely to experience electric shocks. The amount of electricity, the contact area and the length of the electrical pulse used on animals will have an impact on their welfare.

Despite this, development and use of virtual fencing is unregulated and there is no legal requirement for involvement of animal welfare scientists, nor research, on the impacts of the technology. There is no reporting required on matters such as how slow- or no- learners are identified and removed from the herd, or deaths and other injury resulting from use of the technology.

Developers have vastly different levels of product validation and transparency on these matters, despite sentient animals being at the centre of product development. Given this and in lieu of welfare protective regulation, the Code will establish clear, science-based standards that safeguard the welfare of animals while enabling the responsible adoption of this technology.

"Animal welfare must be integral to the design, implementation, and use of any new farming technology," said Dr. Helen Beattie, Managing Director of VAWA. "The Code will provide developers and users with standards that ensure animal welfare is a non-negotiable priority."

To shape the Code, VAWA - an independent, science-led animal welfare advocacy organisation - will engage with stakeholders across the agriculture and animal welfare sectors. This will include consultation in New Zealand and abroad, with farmers, developers, animal welfare experts, and regulators to create a comprehensive framework that details best practice.

The Code will address a range of considerations, including the humane use in development and training, increased transparency across the supply chain, and recommendations for regulatory adoption. It is intended to serve as both a voluntary guide for technology developers and users, and a foundation for potential statutory regulations under New Zealand’s Animal Welfare Act.

This initiative underscores VAWA’s commitment to advancing ethical farming practices that prioritise animal welfare while supporting careful innovation in agriculture.

For further details, to get involved in the consultation process or to provide information confidentially, please contact VAWA at info@vawa.co.nz or visit www.vawa.co.nz

