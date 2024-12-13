Surge in Property Sales Across Auckland, Hamilton, and Waikato Underscores Critical Need for Meth Testing and other due diligence gathering.

The property market in Auckland, Hamilton, and the wider Waikato region is booming, with increased sales reflecting renewed confidence among buyers and sellers. However, alongside this growth comes the need for proper due diligence to protect buyers and safeguard investments.

One key area often overlooked is methamphetamine contamination testing, also known as "meth testing" or, as referred to in sale and purchase contracts, "toxicology reports." Meth testing is an essential step in ensuring a property's safety and compliance with New Zealand standards NZS 8510:2017, which are still in place. It also helps protect the asset’s value, as meth contamination in a property represents a significant devaluation in both actual and perceived property value. MethSafe, a trusted provider of meth testing services, is urging buyers and sellers to prioritize this critical health safeguard during property transactions.

“As property sales rise, so do the risks of cutting corners in due diligence,” says a spokesperson for MethSafe.co.nz. “Meth contamination isn’t always visible, but its effects can be devastating—both financially and for the health of those living in the property, particularly in extreme cases where lab activity has occurred. A simple meth report can save buyers from costly remediation and health concerns down the line.”

Why Meth Testing Matters

Methamphetamine contamination continues to be a significant issue in New Zealand, affecting homes across all price ranges, particularly ex-rental properties that are popular with first-home buyers. Without testing, buyers could unknowingly purchase properties requiring expensive decontamination, or worse, expose themselves and their families to unsafe living conditions without understanding the risks.

Affordable Meth Testing Protects Health and Investments

MethSafe provides professional meth testing services at competitive rates, starting at just $199+GST for standard homes and $269+GST for larger properties. This minimal investment can uncover contamination issues that could otherwise cost thousands of dollars to remediate. Contamination issues are difficult to resolve, with remediation costs ranging anywhere from $5,000 to $15,000 or more, depending on the severity.

