OECD Report highlights that more is needed

Transparency International New Zealand (TINZ) welcomes a report on New Zealand from The OECD that shows a much improved bribery prevention framework since 2013, but that much more work is needed.

The Phase 4 report highlights an improved legislative framework, a good investigative and prosecutorial model, positive collaboration between the Serious Fraud Office and the Police, and improved whistleblower protections.

It also details many specific areas that need change to prevent and detect bribery by New Zealand individuals and businesses in overseas countries. Reporting, detection and investigation is very low compared to other countries. The lack of any prosecution ever is a red flag. Of the 17 foreign bribery allegations received since 2013, only two have proceeded to an advanced stage of investigation and no prosecution has ever been made.

“The OECD evaluation process is an important tool to help us strengthen our integrity systems” says TINZ CEO Julie Haggie says. “This is a manual with practical recommendations on implementation and enforcement. Those include reducing ambiguity in law and threshholds for accessing information, as well as increasing penalties. Our public and private sectors need much more awareness and guidance on bribery risks, and we need to do more to support our Pacific neighbours. There is also no national strategy on bribery prevention.

“We know from population surveys that New Zealanders have a very low tolerance for bribery” says Haggie. “But New Zealanders also have low confidence that those committing bribes will face consequences of their actions”.

This report reflects that gap in our dealings overseas, and it shows that legislators, the public sector and businesses need to walk the talk.

The report and its recommendations reflect the conclusion of experts from Ireland and Israel, based on information provided by New Zealand, research by the evaluation team and a May 2024 New Zealand visit which included consultation with public, private, judiciary, media and civil society including TINZ.

The report "OECD Anti-Bribery Convention Phase 4 Report on New Zealand" is available on the OECD website.