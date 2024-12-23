Xtreme Long Drivers Golf League Graining Recognition

Being adaptable and creative is slowly reaping rewards for the Xtreme Long Drivers League and its owner Olna Ford as the big-hitting golf driving continues to and grow on the sporting landscape.



Closing down nine holes of a golf course to run an event isn't always easy for the Xtreme Drivers League which can see players blast the ball in excess of 300m, but it's becoming more popular as events continue around the country.



Recently the XDL North Island and XDL South Championships were held in Takapuna and Nelson in the quest for the New Zealand titles.

In 2025 Auckland will host a special three-day trans-Tasman Clash, where the defending champions the New Zealand Long Blacks will defend their title against the Aussie Long Ballers.



Regional qualifying events are also set to be held around the country at different clubs in the new year.



There has also been recognition for Ford and the Xtreme Drivers League by APAC (Asia Pacific business group) and their insider business awards.



Ford was called the Entrepreneur of Long Drive as she won for the Most Innovative Sports Business Founder 2024 at the APACInsider awards for innovation to create virtual platforms and incorporate new interest in the sport.



"It was great to get recognised for having to be creative and work on different avenues to take the Xtreme Drivers League and New Zealand Long Blacks forward.



It's one of a number of business awards over the years and it's great to get the acknowledgement. I'm looking forward to 2025," said Auckland resident Ford.

In essence Xtreme Drivers League is designing its own back yard for the sport in the future with a digital platform almost set to go.



Recently Ford celebrated the hosting of her 40th Long Drive event with NZ XDL Masters Champion, Grieg Mooney and men's open champion George Wardell to represent New Zealand at the World Long Drive Championships next year



www.xdlworldwide.com

