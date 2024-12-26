New Zealand Highwaymen (Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Frankie Stevens & Dennis Marsh) - 'On the Road Again' in May 2025.

Media Release: New Zealand Highwaymen - ‘On the Road Again’ in May 2025.

New Zealand music's Elder Statesmen, the NZ Highwaymen, are embarking on their 'Tour 25.' After two sold-out tours in 2023 and 2024, these legendary musicians are ready to once again captivate audiences with their timeless music."

Brendan Dugan, Gray Bartlett, Dennis Marsh, and Frankie Stevens, collectively known as the "New Zealand Highwaymen".

Each artist boasts a distinguished solo career, but when they come together as the New Zealand Highwaymen, the magic is undeniable. They continue to captivate audiences with their timeless music, humour and entertainment.

The 2023 tour included the late Eddie Low, from tour came the recording a live DVD and CD - ‘Live from the James Hay’ which went on to gain a #1 on the NZ Official Album Charts.

When Eddie became unwell the team asked Frankie Stevens to step in and audiences absolutely adored Frankie on the 2024 Tour.

The New Zealand Highwaymen go out on the road in 2025 remembering & celebrating their dear friend Eddie, The voice in a million who sadly passed in 2024.

This tour visits some of the same places and a couple of new places we have not been to yet with the show.

We kick off the 2025 tour on 22nd of May with the only Hawkes Bay show at the Municipal Theatre in Napier. We then return to the Waikato to Claudelands Heaphy room on Friday 23rd of May. We perform in New Plymouth for the first time at the TSB Showplace on Saturday 24th of May, before heading off to Palmerston North to the Awapuni Function Centre ‘Silks Lounge’ at the Awapuni

Racecourse on Sunday 25th May. We return to Upper Hutt Cossie on Monday 26th of May with a matinee. With great lunch/ticket options, a great outing for the over 65.

Crossing to the south island we perform the first time in Blenheim at the Marlborough Boys High School Hall at 7:30pm on Tuesday 27th of May , then over the hills to Motueka where we had a sell out concert previously, to play at the Motueka Town Hall again on Wed 28th May. We head to Christchurch on Thursday 29th of May returning to the beautiful Aurora Centre at Burnside high at 7:30pm.

Southland are in for a special treat on the tour as part of Bailey’s Tussock Festival we present NZ Highwaymen and Friends with special guests Sisters in Country with Jodi Vaughan Aly Cook & guest sister Wendy Thornton. All in a one off spectacular show! (Gore Only) at 7:30 on Friday 30th May.

Then our final two NZ Highwaymen shows in Invercargill on Saturday 31st of May & and the tour wraps up with a matinee performance in Dunedin at the Mayfair Theatre 2:30pm on Sunday 1st of June.

Don't miss this opportunity to see these musical legends perform live one more time in a fun and entertaining tour.

All Tour and Ticketing information at www.nzhighwaymen.com