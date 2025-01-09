'The Second Coming?' A poem by Leon Aarts 1982

Designing Catapults, aimed at enemies?

The lightning bonds of heroes - wearing thin.

Christ No! Marx No!

Don't let Doomsday's scary flying machines crow.

One sound of chaos resonates, sightings

of dark clouds.

Day turning into Night.

But, it's day I think?

Run, hide..Jesus, there is no shelter, anywhere.

No chosen Jerusalem.

Why is Zion hammering so Hard?

The nails he pierces, stabbing backs

Thunder, lightning strikes, flying bees, stinging

The child not yet born, cries in the dying womb

Looking on, beautiful shining suits

Sitting, floating high above calamities struck

Tipping scales

They open nets, energy grids

Then gathered supplies become plentiful and ample

They return to their beautiful earthly children

To set examples of

Good

All good