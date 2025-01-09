'The Second Coming?' A poem by Leon Aarts 1982
Thursday 9 January 2025, 3:18AM
By Leon Aarts
Designing Catapults, aimed at enemies?
The lightning bonds of heroes - wearing thin.
Christ No! Marx No!
Don't let Doomsday's scary flying machines crow.
One sound of chaos resonates, sightings
of dark clouds.
Day turning into Night.
But, it's day I think?
Run, hide..Jesus, there is no shelter, anywhere.
No chosen Jerusalem.
Why is Zion hammering so Hard?
The nails he pierces, stabbing backs
Thunder, lightning strikes, flying bees, stinging
The child not yet born, cries in the dying womb
Looking on, beautiful shining suits
Sitting, floating high above calamities struck
Tipping scales
They open nets, energy grids
Then gathered supplies become plentiful and ample
They return to their beautiful earthly children
To set examples of
Good
All good