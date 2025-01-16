NZ Website Design Software Continues to Delight

Entering 2025 on a strong foot, the Dazzly team are on the verge of releasing their latest template, the long-anticipated Service Warrior 3.

Service Warrior 3 will stand as the flagship template to demonstrate the next level of website visual design, functionality and customisability. All using the same, DIY interface that NZ small businesses owners love because of how it has simplified the website building process.

Here are just a few of the many design-related updates coming:

Customisable Menus Create and re-order the sub-menus

Link to specific content within pages

Re-name the menu items

Re-order the menu items Video and multi-segment Home Section Backgrounds Customisable number of Service Descriptions on each Service Page Ability to select a different design layout for the particular area of the page​ This is the single largest website visual design update to the Dazzly software since its launch in late-2020. We are extremely excited to see an even wider variety of websites launched show-casing the wonders that small businesses are working away in throughout New Zealand.

Some of these things may sound like simple functions. The truth is that delivering them through an easy-to-use interface and on state-of-the-art website hosting technologies at-scale is the challenge. Our keep-it-simple, while offering the best technologies possible, will not be compromised.

Although we're already proud of the variety of designs that our customers create, we know that there will be so many more instances of distinguished quality websites that otherwise may have not been available to these businesses in their earliest years. Amongst the other visual and functional improvements, in our early-adopter customer testing, we have been some stunning looking results when the video backgrounds are utilised well.

We know that our builder customers will look forward to having stunning sunset photos of their latest newly built homes in their backgrounds and our plumbers and sparkies can showcase their latest tidy bathroom renovations and lighting features! We're proud of Service Warrior 2 and our single page site templates but we're expecting major improvements in the average quality of designs being produced going forward.

There is a lot more to say but we wanted to keep this update short because the next update will include the release and a definitive list of available features.

We appreciate all the support from our New Zealand and international customers. We are confident this will be the first of many good updates in the 2025 year, further establishing our position and commitments to small businesses everywhere.

Lewis Anderson and Marcus Feeney

Founders

DAZZLY WEBSITE BUILDER

https://www.dazzly.co

support@dazzly.co