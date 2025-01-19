By Fire and Emergency New Zealand

AUCKLAND

At 9:25 pm Fire and Emergency received multiple calls about a vegetation fire burning on Mangere Mountain near Domain Road.

The fire is currently around a hectare in size. Seven crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

People are asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to work.

People on the western side of the mountain may experience smoke. If they are affected, they should stay inside and close all windows and doors.

