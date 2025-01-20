Heart-Stopping Finale to World Cup Final

Julie Davey and LT Holst Freda have won the FEI World Cup (NZ League) Series after a heart-stopping finale at Woodhill Sands in Helensville this afternoon. Credit: Cornege Photography

It couldn’t have been closer in the FEI World Cup (NZ League) Series final but finally – after a heart-stopping countback – Julie Davey can claim the nation’s top international crown.

The Hastings showjumper led coming into the Archibald & Shorter North Shore World Cup Final at the Show Jumping Waitemata hosted show, but it was tight and turned into a three horse race between Julie, Luke Dee (Havelock North) and Sophie Scott (Palmerston North).

Five came back for the second round where only Sophie aboard Benrose Stellar were clear. Behind her Julie, Luke with Gangster WW and Sophie with her second mount Waitangi Skynet all carried four faults.

In the second, a double clear from Sophie and Stellar claimed the final for the second time, while Julie cemented the series going clear aboard LT Holst Freda to finish on four faults from the two rounds. Luke and his German import also went clear for a final tally of four faults and second place in both the series and the final.

With both Julie and Luke tied on 63 points for the series, it came down to wins, with Julie securing two and Luke just one. Sophie was a single point back for third.

Julie, who had her first World Cup start in the 1990s, was rapt with the win by her 10-year-old mare. It is her first series victory.

“It is pretty hard to win this series,” she said, “so it means a lot.”

It was also very special that Freda was following in the footsteps of her mother LT Holst Andrea who won the series in 2023-2024. “That’s really cool,” she said.

“I didn’t look at the points coming into the final but with so few qualifiers it makes it harder and the points tighter. I feel very lucky. She is a lovely horse. We have looked after her all the way through.”

Julie was a little disappointed with their cheap rail in the first round but says she didn’t panic and knew they had to be clear in the second.

“I have always wanted to win this series. It is hard and very competitive, so special to win.”

The combination also won a qualifier in Australia last year. Julie’s husband Andrew Ormond was the chief strapper but otherwise they had no groom. “I like doing my own horse . . . I wouldn’t trust anyone else with her.”

In winning the series, Julie now has the opportunity to represent New Zealand at the world final in Switzerland in April but she says they have not yet decided whether they would go.

Sophie Scott was over the moon with the efforts of both her horses. Having two in the class meant she always had to nominate her preferred mount for points, and it was something she struggled with through the series.

“It is tough when you have two horses who are jumping so well. Finally today I got it right,” said Sophie. “Benrose Stellar was amazing today. She couldn’t have been better! Waitangi Skynet was incredible too. He’s 16 but still jumps like a spring chicken.”

Luke Dee was pleased with his nine-year-old German import Gangster WW who while still a bit green had certainly proven himself in his first World Cup season.

“We’ve taken our time with him and he has grown up a lot this season. He will just continue to get better,” says Luke. “He has a very exciting future ahead.”

Luke and Gangster will head to Europe after the New Zealand season finishes.

The World Cup Final brought the curtain down on three fabulous days of jumping at Woodhill Sands where $13,000 was raised for Breast Cancer Foundation New Zealand.

International course designer, Canadian Peter Holmes, entranced riders and spectators alike with his open yet challenging courses.

“This is a fabulous event,” he said. “We’ve seen some serious jumping here.”

He had high praise for the organisers for the footing and way the main arena had been presented.



Results –

Archibald & Shorter North Shore FEI World Cup Final: Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Benrose Stellar 1, Luke Dee (Havelock North) Gangster WW 2, Julie Davey (Hastings)

LT Holst Freda 3, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) Waitangi Skynet 4, Francesca Corich van der Bas (Auckland) Bannockburn ECPH 5, Jake Lambert (Cambridge) Takapoto Alaid de Chez Nous 6.



FEI World Cup (NZ League) Series: Julie Davey (Hastings) 63 points 1 (on countback), Luke Dee (Havelock North) 63 2, Sophie Scott (Palmerston North) 62 3.



For full results, www.evoevents.co.nz