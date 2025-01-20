Taxpayers' Union welcome Govt reshuffle – looks forward to working with new Ministry to deliver growth & more efficient local govt

The Taxpayers’ Union is welcoming the Government's new focus on economic growth and the re-energised Economic Development Portfolio as Economic Growth held by one of the most senior Ministers.



Taxpayers’ Union Co-founder, Jordan Williams, said “Economic growth isn’t everything, but it is almost everything. Our ability to afford a world-class health, education, and social safety system depends on having a first-world economy. Nothing is more important."



"For a generation New Zealand has coasted off the back of economic reforms from the 1980s and 90s. If that continues, we will continue to wave goodbye to our best and brightest at Auckland Airport. Willis is the logical choice to do the necessary heavy lifting.”



“With Simeon Brown taking the health portfolio, ratepayers will be relieved to see the Local Government portfolio going to the National party’s former local government spokesperson, Simon Watts."



"With a substantial reform agenda set by Simeon Brown in the coming months, Watts will need to hit the ground running and deliver before this year's council elections. Watts was instrumental in helping 'Stop Three Waters' and we look forward to reviving our partnership with Minister Watts in the local government portfolio."