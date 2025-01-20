Shuffling Ministers ignores need to increase funding for health and the public service

If the Government thinks changing Ministers will deliver better health and other public services for New Zealanders, it’s dead wrong.

"New Ministers need to advocate for increased funding for health and the public service as the disastrous impacts of cuts are being felt all over New Zealand," said Fleur Fitzsimons Acting National Secretary for the Public Service Association for Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi.

"The polls are showing New Zealanders are far from impressed with the Government’s rushed and reckless austerity agenda - they are seeing what it really means for them.

"The cuts will cost lives; New Zealanders expect and deserve better.

"We wish the new Ministers well, but their success will depend on their ability to secure increased funding for health and the public service, not more irresponsible cuts.

"The Government has consistently chosen tax relief for landlords and tax cuts at the expense of our public service and health system. The chickens are coming home to roost and now only increased funding and a genuine commitment to the public service and health can ensure that New Zealanders get the public services they need.

"The PSA will be in collective bargaining for thousands of union members in health and the public service this year. We need to see fair pay movements that reflect the increased cost of living and to ensure that we can attract and retain talented public servants and health workers."

